Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $210.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hershey has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company continues to gain on recovery in away-from-home consumption. Robust at-home consumption has been also contributing to the upside. These trends were reflected in third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Solid consumer demand prompted Hershey to lift 2021 net sales and earnings view. However, the company has been grappling with higher SG&A expenses for a while. During the quarter, the metric rose 3.7% year over year due to higher corporate expenses. Elevated logistics, labor and packaging costs owing to supply chain bottlenecks and unfavorable mix hurt its adjusted gross margin in the quarter. Supply chain costs, mainly logistics, labor and packaging, are likely to remain higher.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $199.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $201.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

