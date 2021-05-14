Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT): Price Now Near $122.61; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HLT

At the moment, HLT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

HLT ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

HLT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HLT’s price is up $2.45 (2.04%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row HLT has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on HLT; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For HLT News Traders

Investors and traders in HLT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Airbnb revenue climbed 5% to $887M, beating expectations

Airbnb saw a 5% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market