Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.49)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.6)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HIMX

Currently, HIMX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.6%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HIMX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, HIMX ranks 127th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HIMX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HIMX’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.49%) from the day prior. HIMX has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HIMX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HIMX: Daily RSI Analysis For HIMX, its RSI is now at 0.

HIMX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

