HollyFrontier Corp (HFC): Price Now Near $35.16; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HFC

At the time of this writing, HFC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.14%) from the hour prior. HFC has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, HFC ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HFC’s price is up $0.68 (1.97%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that HFC has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HFC’s price action over the past 90 days.

