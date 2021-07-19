Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC): Price Down $-0.66 (-2.09)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HMC

At the moment, HMC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.03%) from the hour prior. HMC has seen its price go down 9 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HMC ranks 46th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

HMC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HMC’s price is down $-0.66 (-2.09%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that HMC has seen 3 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Honda Motor Co Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For HMC, its RSI is now at 0.

HMC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For HMC News Traders

Investors and traders in HMC may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

