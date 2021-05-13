Hormel Foods Corp (HRL): Price Up $0.43 (0.92)% Over Past Day, Up $0.43 (0.92)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HRL

At the time of this writing, HRL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.43 (0.92%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 20 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Food Products stocks, HRL ranks 26th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HRL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HRL’s price is up $0.43 (0.92%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HRL’s price action over the past 90 days.

For HRL News Traders

Investors and traders in HRL may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

These companies are jacking up prices because of exploding inflation

Some of your favorite consumer brands want more of your money because of surging inflation.

