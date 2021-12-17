Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.41

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 8668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

