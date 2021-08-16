Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI): Price Now Near $89.13; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HLI

500 – Internal server error This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

HLI ranks 40th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

HLI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HLI’s price is up $0.18 (0.2%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as HLI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HLI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HLI: Daily RSI Analysis For HLI, its RSI is now at 60.1227.

HLI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market