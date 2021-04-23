Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM): Price Now Near $31.89; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HWM

At the time of this writing, HWM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.05%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HWM has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HWM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HWM’s price is up $0.51 (1.62%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Howmet Aerospace Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

