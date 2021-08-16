Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM): Price Now Near $6.36; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HBM

At the moment, HBM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.55%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HBM ranks 29th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks.

HBM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HBM’s price is down $-0.27 (-4.14%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HBM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HBM: Daily RSI Analysis For HBM, its RSI is now at 18.4874.

HBM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

