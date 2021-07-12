Humana Inc (HUM): Price Now Near $458.79; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HUM

At the time of this writing, HUM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.31 (0.51%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HUM has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on HUM; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

HUM ranks 6th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

HUM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HUM’s price is up $3.14 (0.69%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as HUM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Humana Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.