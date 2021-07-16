Hunt J B Transport Services Inc (JBHT): Price Now Near $163.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JBHT

At the time of this writing, JBHT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.72 (-2.23%) from the hour prior. JBHT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

JBHT ranks 118th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

JBHT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, JBHT’s price is down $-4.53 (-2.7%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row JBHT has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows JBHT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< JBHT: Daily RSI Analysis JBHT’s RSI now stands at 29.8246.

JBHT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

