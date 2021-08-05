Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN): Price Now Near $14.41; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HBAN

At the time of this writing, HBAN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.07%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row HBAN has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

HBAN ranks 136th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

HBAN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HBAN’s price is up $0.15 (1.05%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Huntington Bancshares Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HBAN: Daily RSI Analysis For HBAN, its RSI is now at 75.9494.

HBAN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For HBAN News Traders

Investors and traders in HBAN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Huntington Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:HBAN) Dividend Will Be US$0.15

The board of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBAN ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of…

