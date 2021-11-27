Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $203.19

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.19 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 198.50 ($2.59). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 920,997 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 232 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.21).

The company has a market cap of £791.41 million and a PE ratio of 24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.32.

Ibstock Company Profile (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

