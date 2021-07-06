IHS Markit Ltd (INFO): Price Now Near $113.01; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for INFO

At the time of this writing, INFO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row INFO has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

INFO ranks 319th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

INFO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, INFO’s price is down $-0.67 (-0.59%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. IHS Markit Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.