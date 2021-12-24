Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 478 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after buying an additional 432,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,587,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 9,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 311,697 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after buying an additional 303,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

LPLA stock opened at $162.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.13. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

