Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR): Price Up $0.41 (0.89)% Over Past Day, Up $0.42 (0.91)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IR

At the time of this writing, IR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.42 (0.91%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Machinery stocks, IR ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IR’s price is up $0.41 (0.89%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row IR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows IR’s price action over the past 90 days.