Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

