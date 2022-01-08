Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $2,797,900.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SEDG stock opened at $248.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,899,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

