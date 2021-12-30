Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88. 495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks