Invesco Ltd. Has $288.47 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $288,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

NYSE TSM opened at $121.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

