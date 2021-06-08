Invitation Homes Inc (INVH): Price Now Near $37.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for INVH

Currently, INVH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row INVH has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

INVH ranks 28th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Real Estate stocks.

INVH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, INVH’s price is up $0.21 (0.56%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as INVH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Invitation Homes Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.