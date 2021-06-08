Invitation Homes Inc (INVH): Price Now Near $37.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for INVH
Currently, INVH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row INVH has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
INVH ranks 28th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Real Estate stocks.
INVH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, INVH’s price is up $0.21 (0.56%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as INVH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Invitation Homes Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
News traders keeping an eye on INVH may find value in this recent story: Invitation Homes Announces May 2021 Operational Results and Increased 2021 Guidance, and Participation in Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") announced today that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
Invitation Homes Announces May 2021 Operational Results and Increased 2021 Guidance, and Participation in Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
