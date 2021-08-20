Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA): Price Now Near $21.51; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IOVA

Currently, IOVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.68 (3.26%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row IOVA has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

IOVA ranks 65th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

IOVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IOVA’s price is up $1.01 (4.95%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IOVA: Daily RSI Analysis IOVA’s RSI now stands at 54.5455.

IOVA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

