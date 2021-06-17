iQIYI Inc (IQ): Price Now Near $15.02; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IQ

Currently, IQ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.83%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Entertainment stocks, IQ ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IQ’s price is up $0.05 (0.33%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that IQ has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows IQ’s price action over the past 90 days.