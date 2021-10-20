Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD): Price Now Near $13.53; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IRWD

At the time of this writing, IRWD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.19%) from the hour prior. IRWD has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, IRWD ranks 164th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IRWD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IRWD’s price is up $0.09 (0.63%) from the day prior. IRWD has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IRWD: Daily RSI Analysis For IRWD, its RSI is now at 31.5068.

IRWD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market