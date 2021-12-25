Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Buys $190,890.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Martha Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $190,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE JBL opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings