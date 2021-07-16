Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J): Price Now Near $131.99; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for J

At the time of this writing, J (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.87 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on J; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, J ranks 44th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

J’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, J’s price is down $-0.81 (-0.61%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that J has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< J: Daily RSI Analysis J’s RSI now stands at 0.9346.

J and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

