Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

ETF Daily News Team

Wall Street analysts expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jasper Therapeutics.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JSPR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $267,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,030,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

