JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD): Price Now Near $27.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JELD

Currently, JELD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.36 (-1.32%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on JELD; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

JELD ranks 42nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction Materials stocks.

JELD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, JELD’s price is down $-0.39 (-1.42%) from the day prior. JELD has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 20 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows JELD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< JELD: Daily RSI Analysis JELD’s RSI now stands at 0.

JELD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

