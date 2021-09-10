Kadant Inc (KAI): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.02)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.94 (-0.43)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KAI

At the time of this writing, KAI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.94 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

KAI ranks 41st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

KAI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, KAI’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.02%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows KAI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< KAI: Daily RSI Analysis KAI’s RSI now stands at 46.281.

KAI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For KAI News Traders

Investors and traders in KAI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Here’s Why You Should Invest in Lincoln Electric (LECO) Now

Focus on acquisitions, innovative product launches, upbeat earnings growth projections are some of the factors that make Lincoln Electric (LECO) a worthy investment option.

