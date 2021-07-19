Kellogg Co (K): Price Now Near $64.22; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for K

Currently, K (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.49%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Food Products stocks, K ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

K’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, K’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.05%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20, 200 and 50 day changed directions on K; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows K’s price action over the past 90 days.

< K: Daily RSI Analysis K’s RSI now stands at 96.7742.

K and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

