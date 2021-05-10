Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC): Price Down $-1.21 (-2.97)% Over Past Day, Up $0.28 (0.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KC

At the moment, KC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (0.71%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as KC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

KC ranks 266th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

KC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KC’s price is down $-1.21 (-2.97%) from the day prior. KC has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

