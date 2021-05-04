Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC): Price Now Near $44; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KC

This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, KC ranks 125th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, KC’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.52%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on KC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KC’s price action over the past 90 days.

