Kinross Gold Corp (KGC): Price Now Near $6.51; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KGC

At the moment, KGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.84%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Precious Metals stocks, KGC ranks 14th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KGC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KGC’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.54%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on KGC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Kinross Gold Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< KGC: Daily RSI Analysis For KGC, its RSI is now at 91.7647.

KGC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For KGC News Traders

Investors and traders in KGC may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Kinross Gold EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue

Kinross Gold (KGC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.03.Revenue of $1B (-1.0% Y/Y) beats by $74.15M.Press Release…

