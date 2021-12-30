Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $439.01 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $440.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

