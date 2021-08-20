Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS): Price Now Near $21.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KTOS

At the time of this writing, KTOS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.46%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row KTOS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Defense stocks, KTOS ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KTOS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, KTOS’s price is up $0.41 (1.92%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KTOS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< KTOS: Daily RSI Analysis For KTOS, its RSI is now at 23.2955.

KTOS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

