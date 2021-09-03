Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT): Price Down $-0.18 (-1.07)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DNUT

At the time of this writing, DNUT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DNUT has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on DNUT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DNUT ranks 78th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

DNUT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DNUT’s price is down $-0.18 (-1.07%) from the day prior. DNUT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Krispy Kreme Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DNUT: Daily RSI Analysis For DNUT, its RSI is now at 36.8421.

DNUT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For DNUT News Traders

Investors and traders in DNUT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

America will ‘Fall for Glaze’ with KRISPY KREME’S® All-New Apple Cider and Maple Doughnuts and Return of Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., September 02, 2021–Krispy Kreme is sweetening fall like never before with three fall-inspired glazes, adding all-new Apple Cider Glazed and Maple Glazed doughnuts to its popular seasonal Pumpkin Spice doughnuts.

