Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR): Price Now Near $59.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KYMR

At the moment, KYMR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.36 (2.34%) from the hour prior. KYMR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

KYMR ranks 76th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

KYMR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KYMR’s price is up $1.25 (2.13%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as KYMR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on KYMR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< KYMR: Daily RSI Analysis KYMR’s RSI now stands at 100.

KYMR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market