Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH): Price Now Near $260.09; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LH
At the time of this writing, LH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LH has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Out of Healthcare stocks, LH ranks 56th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
LH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, LH’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.13%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
Investors and traders in LH may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: LabCorp (LH) Boosts Precision Oncology With INSIGHT NGS Launch LabCorp (LH) enables evidence-based, personalized treatment suggestions based on the genomic profiling of a patient’s solid tumor with the launch of new test. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For LH News Traders
Investors and traders in LH may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
LabCorp (LH) Boosts Precision Oncology With INSIGHT NGS Launch
LabCorp (LH) enables evidence-based, personalized treatment suggestions based on the genomic profiling of a patient’s solid tumor with the launch of new test.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market