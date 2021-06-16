Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH): Price Now Near $260.09; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LH

At the time of this writing, LH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LH has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Healthcare stocks, LH ranks 56th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LH’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.13%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.