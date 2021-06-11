Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS): Price Down $-0.55 (-0.52)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.4 (-0.38)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LDOS

At the moment, LDOS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.38%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that LDOS has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Computers stocks, LDOS ranks 57th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LDOS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LDOS’s price is down $-0.55 (-0.52%) from the day prior. LDOS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Leidos Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.