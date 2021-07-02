Lennox International Inc (LII): Price Now Near $346.33; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LII

At the time of this writing, LII (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.56 (0.16%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LII ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

LII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LII’s price is up $0.05 (0.01%) from the day prior. LII has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Lennox International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.