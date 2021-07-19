Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI): Price Now Near $26.78; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LEVI

Currently, LEVI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LEVI has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LEVI ranks 23rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Apparel stocks.

LEVI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LEVI’s price is down $-1.13 (-4.05%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as LEVI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LEVI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LEVI: Daily RSI Analysis LEVI’s RSI now stands at 0.

LEVI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

