Liberty Global plc (LBTYA): Price Down $-0.67 (-2.43)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.25 (-0.94)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LBTYA

At the moment, LBTYA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.94%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LBTYA has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LBTYA ranks 56th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

LBTYA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LBTYA’s price is down $-0.67 (-2.43%) from the day prior. LBTYA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Liberty Global plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.