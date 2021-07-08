Liberty Global plc (LBTYA): Price Now Near $25.73; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LBTYA

At the time of this writing, LBTYA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.88%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LBTYA ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

LBTYA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LBTYA’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.06%) from the day prior. LBTYA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Liberty Global plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.