LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Position Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.31% of LifeVantage worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 253.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,234,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 23,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. LifeVantage Co. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN).