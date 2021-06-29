Linde Plc (LIN): Price Now Near $290.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LIN
At the moment, LIN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.12 (-0.73%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LIN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
LIN ranks 7th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.
LIN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, LIN’s price is up $0.52 (0.18%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LIN has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on LIN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LIN’s price action over the past 90 days.
News traders keeping an eye on LIN may find value in this recent story: 16 Best Beginner Stocks to Invest in Right Now In this article we will take a look at the 16 best beginner stocks to invest in right now.
LIN: Daily RSI Analysis
For LIN News Traders
