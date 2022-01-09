Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 280,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,274,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $227.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $176.28 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).