Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC): Price Down $-0.06 (-0.15)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.1)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MIC

At the moment, MIC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MIC has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Wholesale stocks, MIC ranks 40th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MIC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MIC’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.15%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MIC: Daily RSI Analysis MIC’s RSI now stands at 82.0669.

MIC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

