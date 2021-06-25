Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP): Price Down $-0.56 (-1.12)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MMP

At the time of this writing, MMP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MMP has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, MMP ranks 105th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MMP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MMP’s price is down $-0.56 (-1.12%) from the day prior. MMP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MMP’s price action over the past 90 days.