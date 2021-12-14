Manhattan Associates’ (MANH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MANH. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.86.

MANH opened at $151.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.10 and its 200-day moving average is $156.61. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $98.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 148.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

